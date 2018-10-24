Empire Mall Gets New Retailers for the Holiday Shopping Season

Yikes! Here's a scary thought, Christmas Eve is exactly two months from today. Have you heard your first Christmas song in a store yet? Hopefully not. I'm hoping to at least make it through Halloween before I hear my first Burl Ives tune.

I see with the holidays fast approaching the Empire Mall has a handful of new retailers setting up shop in the states largest shopping mecca.

KSFY TV is reporting that 11 new stores plan to set up residence in the Empire Mall just in time for the big holiday shopping season.

In addition to all the wonderful stores already in the Empire, now through the holiday's, Christmas shoppers can also check out places like:

Maria’s - a fashionable outerwear accessories store located outside of Banana Republic.

Holyland Olive Wood - A store selling Christian ornate wood carvings, located outside of Ashcroft & Oak.

Painted by Prairie - A boutique specializing in one-of-a-kind hand-painted and personalized items, located in the Center Court of the mall between Rogers Jewelers and Helzberg Diamonds.

Go! Calendars - A store selling a variety of calendars and planners for the upcoming year. Go! Calendars can be found near Zales and the Food Court in the Macy’s wing.

Go! Games - Your one-stop store for board games, cards and stocking stuffers. Go! Games can also be found near Zales and the Food Court in the Macy’s wing.

Hickory Farms - The store known for its holiday gift baskets, delectable food trays and more. Hickory Farms have set up shop in the Macy’s wing near Ragstock.

Northern Lights - A store that specializes in beautifully framed artwork. Northern Lights is located near the Sanford Children’s Play Area and VisionWorks.

See’s Candies - Are you a candy lover? Then you'll absolutely love See's Candies, featuring over 100 different candies and chocolates, that make a perfect gift for all occasions. See's Candies can be found near Aeropostale and the Food Court.

Oh Nuts - A store selling delicious, mouthwatering, warm roasted nuts including pecans, cashews, almonds and peanuts, covered with a warm cinnamon glaze. Oh Nuts is located between Charlotte Russe and Ashcroft & Oak.

Kozy Blankets - A store opening in early November that will feature a variety of kozy, warm blankets, perfect for a cold winter's night. Kozy Blankets will be located outside the Sanford Children’s Play Area, across from Dairy Queen.

AT&T - The store that can help you with all your technological needs. Look for AT&T to open in early November, in the Macy’s wing between Ashcroft & Oak and Westmoor Music.

Okay holiday shoppers, with all this new retailer information in mind, do you know where your credit cards are at? It's time to start giving them a workout again!

Source: KSFY TV