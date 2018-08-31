For the biggest music acts these days, it’s all about the surprise album. Taking a page from Cloverfield , and a book or two from Beyoncé, it seems like every new record (I’m old) from a major artist is released out of nowhere with very little hype or warning. Today’s new release (right before the long Labor Day weekend, no less! Sorry music critics!) is Eminem’s Kamizake . Marshall Mathers fans will have plenty to say about the entire 13-track listing, but as a movie nerd, I am preoccupied with the album’s final song: “ Venom .” As in Venom , the upcoming movie about Tom Hardy as Spider-Man’s arch-nemesis, who eats people and them to turds in the wind.

Eminem wrote a song about Venom. I’m listening to it now. An actual out-of-body experience could not feel stranger than this. Listen to it for yourself:

Most of the lyrics are about Eminem, not necessarily Eddie Brock and his feelings about trying to eat Peter Parker’s head. “Venom” is said a lot, but more in a general sense, like venomous words. A few lyrics do directly refer to the comic book character though, like:

I said, "Knock knock, let the devil in, alien"

E-E-Elliot phone home, Ain't no telling when this choke hold

On this game will end, I'm loco

Became a symbiote, so

My fangs are in your throat, ho

You're steppin' in with my

Venom

At the end of the song, Eminem actually uses Venom as a metaphor for his relationship with his longtime fans, comparing himself to the suit and them to Eddie Brock. (“If I’m the music that y’all grew up on / I’m responsible for you r — fools / I’m the supervillain dad and mom was losin’ their marbles to.”) That’s ... actually an interesting use of Venom?

Still, the “l oco / became a symbiote” part is the real game changer for me. There’s no way I don’t give Venom 10/10 now. The only way I couldn’t be more excited is if they release a music video where Tom Hardy as Venom is dancing in the background while Eminem raps this song. Venom opens in theaters on October 5.