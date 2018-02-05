EmBe’s Girls On the Run/Heart and Sole Program Needs You!

If you're a person who is committed to a healthy lifestyle, with a little spare time on your hands and the desire to make a positive impact in Sioux Falls, EmBe needs you right now! Their Girls on the Run/Heart & Sole program desperately needs coaches for the spring season which kicks off on Tuesday, February 27.

GOTR ( Girls on the Run ) teams are made up of 8 to 20 girls who meet twice weekly with their coaches. Your time commitment is for one session weekly ( two if you get hooked on the experience ) for an hour and fifteen minutes, usually beginning around 3 or 3:30 PM.

You must be at least 18 years old and have completed national GOTR coaching certification ( which is provided to you by EmBe leading up to the start of the program ).

The ultimate goal of the program is to promote positive emotional, social, mental, as well as physical development. At the end of the three month session girls participate in a non-competitive Girls on the Run/Heart & Sole 5K event.

This fun run really is a celebration of everything they've learned and proof positive that commitment leads to fulfillment and achieving life goals. You'll notice huge changes in the girls you coach and in yourself too because confidence is catching!

If this sounds like something you'd love contact Linda Duba at 605-336-3662 ext.227. You can also follow EmBe on Facebook and learn more at their website .

