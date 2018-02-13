EmBe Tribute to Women Nominations Due Soon

Do you know a woman who inspires others? Is it her integrity? Her work ethic? Is she a leader in the business community in Sioux Falls who innovates, initiates and creates? Or a scientist looking for answers? A teacher inspiring tomorrow's leaders? An artist? An extraordinary volunteer or non-profit worker?

If you think about it, there are probably a lot of women you know who deserve recognition for the things they accomplish everyday. And more than likely, these women don't even give their achievements a second thought. It is just what they do, who they are and what they are passionate about.

Recognition for doing what is second nature to them is not something they expect. So surprise them! Right now, you can nominate an extraordinary woman you know for EmBe's Tribute to Women. The event itself is coming up on Thursday,April 19, but nominations are being accepted now through Friday, February 23.

Nomination forms can be downloaded online. Early bird tickets to the event are available until Friday, March 30. If you have questions about registration call Samantha Bucknell at 605-336-3662 ext. 205.

See Also: