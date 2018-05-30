Elvis Returns To Sioux Falls for Benefit Concert

No matter how long Elvis Presley has been gone his music is still popular. And this summer you have another night to relive his music and support youth in and around the area.

Here in Sioux Falls the Sioux Valley Optimist Club of Sioux Falls will present a Tribute To Elvis concert Tuesday, June 12 at Orpheum Theater.

Everett Dean will perform his solo Elvis Tribute show Elvis: Remembering the King at 7:00 PM.

Dean started his music career by winning his first music contest at the age of 12. Since then he has perfected his electrifying style of music.

The Sioux Valley Optimist Club number one prioity is helping the children in the community raising funds for its local service projects.

Tickets for Tribute To Elvis can be purchased for $20 on-line at www.siouxvalleyoptimist.com or by calling 605-951-6543. They will also be available at the door for $25.

