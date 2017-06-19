Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls Gets Extreme Makeover

The next time you play Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls , be prepared to play one of your best games of golf, on one of the best golf courses Sioux Falls has to offer.

The 27-hole-course located in the northwestern part of Sioux Falls just finished getting an extreme makeover.

Elmwood recently wrapped up a three-year renovation project with a big grand re-opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Friday (June 16).

KDLT News is reporting that over the past three years, Elmwood has made serious upgrades to Sioux Falls oldest municipal golf course. The three-phase-project included things like; the realigning of holes, major grading and drainage improvements, concrete cart paths, a new irrigation system, a new five-hole junior course, the driving range has been renovated, and they've re-grassed of all the tees, fairways, and greens for consistent playing conditions from hole to hole.

Tom Jansa of Dakota Golf Management , told KDLT News, the recent renovations made to the course have energized Elmwood's membership.

Anyone that has lived in the area, for a number of years, knows, that Elmwood Golf Course has been a staple in the Sioux Falls golfing scene since 1923. The years, however, have taken their toll on the aging course.

That's why in 2013, Elmwood elected to tee-off on its three-year-long golf course make over project. The make over started with the closure and renovation of the East Nine holes.

Phase 2 of the project began in September of 2014, with construction on the North Nine holes, the renovation of the driving range, and construction of three of the five new junior course holes.

The final phase was in the hole in the fall of 2016, with the completion of the renovations made to the West Nine holes and the other half of the junior course.

Once said and done, Elmwood's total renovation costs were right around the $5 million mark.

Elmwood Golf Course is open daily throughout the golfing season. Book a tee time here or call 367-7092.

Source: KDLT TV

