Ellsworth Chosen for New Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile

The military has chosen Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota and its B-1 bombers for a new missile.

The Air Force has announced the new AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile will be going from the test phase to the operational phase and will be based at Ellsworth.

The missile is used to strike enemy ships from long distances. Crews with Ellsworth’s 28th Bomb Wing began training on the missile system this week.

Source: Associated Press

