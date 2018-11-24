‘Elf The Musical’ is Sparkly, Jolly, Twinkly Fun
Elf The Musical is based on the 2003 Will Ferrell movie of the same name. It is the story of Buddy the Elf and his journey of self-discovery. After being taken in and raised by elves at the North Pole, he learns that he is actually a human and travels to New York City to meet his birth father. Then hilarity and musical numbers ensue.
If you are a fan of the movie, you will love the stage version. It is full of colorful sets, costumes, and characters. While it is definitely a family friendly show, there were a few *wink nudge* moments for the adults. I literally laughed out loud more than once.
My favorite musical number was probably the scene where they are decorating the Macy's store. It is called "Sparklejollytwinklejingley" and it is everything a musical number should be! There was dancing and singing and a Christmas tree! This scene was full of props and any time you add a prop to choreography there is a higher risk of mistake, but I didn't see one step out of sync. The biggest surprise was when the elves somehow did a costume change. One minute, they're wearing their basic elf costumes and then the next thing I know, they are in glittery new costumes! Wait! How did that happen? Then the Christmas tree grew even bigger and it was amazing!
I'm also a sucker for sentimental moments, I definitely got goosebumps when Buddy gives his speech about believing in Santa Claus and it starts to snow. It was so pretty! I mean, there was a real flying sleigh and everything!
Speaking of pretty, I loved the sets. Buddy's biological Dad works in publishing so a lot of the sets looked like illustrations from a book. Even the sets for NYC landmarks like The Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center had a sense of whimsy.
Elf The Musical has shows November 24th at 2 PM and 7:30 PM and again on November 25th at 2 PM at The Washington Pavilion. Tickets are available here.
It's a great way to start off the Holiday season! And remember, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!
