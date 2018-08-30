Elegant Mommy to Remain Open under New Ownership

Customers of Elegant Mommy the Sioux Falls store that caters to pregnant women and parents with new-born children will be happy as a baby to hear this news. The store is going to remain open under new ownership.

KSFY TV is reporting that Elegant Mommy located at 207 West 37th Street next to Hy-Vee intends to stay open now thanks to two Elegant Mommy customers who stepped forward to buy the maternity and baby retail store from current owner Shelly Gaddis.

In early August, SiouxFalls.Business broke the news that Gaddis planned to close Elegant Mommy to focus on and spend more time with her own family.

According to SiouxFalls.Business , Gaddis intended to close the retail side of the store, but, continue to operate Educated Mommy, a nonprofit organization that teaches skills to new parents.

KSFY reports , the popular retail maternity store will live to see another day thanks to loyal customers Lindsey Auch and Kelcey Smith.

SiouxFalls.Business says that Auch and Smith each have kids of their own, and have been shopping at Elegant Mommy for years. The new owners plan to quit their current jobs to devote all their working hours to running the store.

If all goes as planned, the transition of Elegant Mommy from Gaddis to Auch and Smith should happen around (October 1).

Source: KSFY TV/SiouxFalls.Business

