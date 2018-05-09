You may see them around town and not even realized you were looking at an electric car. The electric car industry has been gaining ground and according to AAA South Dakota one in five drivers in the United States wants an electric vehicle.

In the AAA survey 20 percent or 50 million Americans will likely go electric for their next vehicle purchase. Why? With lower-than-average ownership costs, increased driving ranges and the latest advanced safety features, AAA sees a strong future for electric vehicles.

To help “green” car shoppers make an informed choice, AAA conducts independent, rigorous test-track evaluations of plug-in hybrids, hybrid and fuel-efficient, gas-powered vehicles.

And since the beginning of 2018 these vehicles earned AAA’s Top Green Vehicle award:

Overall:Tesla Model X 75D

Subcompact Car: Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

Compact Car: Nissan Leaf SL

Midsize Car: BMW 530e i-Performance

Large Car: Tesla Model S 75

Pickup: Ford F-150 4X4 XLT Sport

SUV/Minivan: Tesla Model X 75D

Best Under $30K: Kia Niro LX

Best $30K - $50K: Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

Best Over $50K: Tesla Model X 75D

And where do you charge your electric vehicle in Sioux Falls? You may have been driving by it and didn’t know it. The picture above is at the Hy-Vee at 26th and Marion Road.

