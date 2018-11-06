Election Results

Here is the tally of votes from areas where the votes have been tallied and reported to the Secretary of States Office.

All precincts reporting

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE

*DUSTIN "DUSTY" JOHNSON Republican, 172,894

TIM BJORKMAN Democratic 121,002

RON WIECZOREK Independent 7322

GEORGE D. HENDRICKSON, Libertarian,4912

GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

KURT EVANS AND RICHARD SHELATZ Libertarian 4844

*KRISTI NOEM AND LARRY RHODEN Republican 172,894

BILLIE SUTTON AND MICHELLE LAVALLEE Democratic 161,416

SECRETARY OF STATE

*STEVE BARNETT Republican 87,980

ALEXANDRA FREDERICK Democratic 47,329

ATTORNEY GENERAL

*JASON RAVNSBORG Republican 179,049

RANDY SEILER Democratic 145,526

Additional results are available at the South Dakota Secretary of States Office . Tabulated votes are collected at the polling centers and locked in a box with a seal, where they are delivered to the county auditor's office for tabulation. Once tabulated, the results are directly provided to the Secretary of States office.