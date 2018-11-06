Election Results
Here is the tally of votes from areas where the votes have been tallied and reported to the Secretary of States Office.
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE
*DUSTIN "DUSTY" JOHNSON Republican, 172,894
TIM BJORKMAN Democratic 121,002
RON WIECZOREK Independent 7322
GEORGE D. HENDRICKSON, Libertarian,4912
GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
KURT EVANS AND RICHARD SHELATZ Libertarian 4844
*KRISTI NOEM AND LARRY RHODEN Republican 172,894
BILLIE SUTTON AND MICHELLE LAVALLEE Democratic 161,416
SECRETARY OF STATE
*STEVE BARNETT Republican 87,980
ALEXANDRA FREDERICK Democratic 47,329
ATTORNEY GENERAL
*JASON RAVNSBORG Republican 179,049
RANDY SEILER Democratic 145,526
Additional results are available at the South Dakota Secretary of States Office. Tabulated votes are collected at the polling centers and locked in a box with a seal, where they are delivered to the county auditor's office for tabulation. Once tabulated, the results are directly provided to the Secretary of States office.