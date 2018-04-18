Effort to Bring Medical Marijuana to Public Vote Fails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Supporters of allowing medical marijuana in South Dakota have failed to bring the matter to a public vote.

A petition to put medical marijuana legalization on the November general election ballot was rejected because it didn't have enough valid signatures.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said a random sampling determined that the petition with about 15,000 names had only about 9,500 valid signatures — far short of the 13,871 required.

The rejection can be challenged in court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: