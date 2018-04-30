Edible Arrangements Sioux Falls Closing
Edible Arrangements is located in the Bridges at 57th, or 5019 S Western Avenue Sioux Falls. It is described on Google as a chain store selling clever arrangements and gift baskets made up of gourmet fresh and chocolate-dipped fruit.
Edible Arrangements makes some of the best tasting creations anywhere. Sadly soon we will no longer have one in Sioux Falls.
On Monday morning owner / operator Beth Watson Tomas posted on facebook that the store will be closing it's doors effective May 5th. Beth posted:
"It is with a very heavy heart that I make the announcement that effect May 5th, 2018 Edible Arrangements Sioux Falls will be closing our doors for good. This has not been an easy decision but one that needed to be made.
Wade Thomas and I thank all of our valued customers we have served for these past 7 years along with thanking all of the employees we have had the honor or working with. I will be moving forward to assist with our other family businesses! God's Blessings to you all.
