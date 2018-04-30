Edible Arrangements Sioux Falls Closing

"It is with a very heavy heart that I make the announcement that effect May 5th, 2018 Edible Arrangements Sioux Falls will be closing our doors for good. This has not been an easy decision but one that needed to be made.

Wade Thomas and I thank all of our valued customers we have served for these past 7 years along with thanking all of the employees we have had the honor or working with. I will be moving forward to assist with our other family businesses! God's Blessings to you all.