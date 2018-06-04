Eddie Rosario Walk-Off Home Run for Minnesota Twins

Eddie Rosario's family couldn't have picked a better day to watch a baseball game at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins got on the board early Sunday with Rosario going opposite field for a home run to start off the game then a walk-off in the bottom of the 9th inning for a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Rosario also hit one out over the right field wall in the bottom of the 7th inning.

Kyle Gibson was perfect through four innings then gave up a leadoff homer to Encarnacion on a two-strike changeup in the fifth. Francisco Lindor’s 12-pitch walk led to Gibson’s removal at 99 pitches.

Brian Dozier went deep at home for the first time this season in the 9th inning.

Rosario now has 13 homers, 33 runs and 31 runs batted in and slugging an insane .604 against the division leaders.

Up to this point in the season Minnesota had suffered eight walk-off defeats through their first 27 road games. Sunday's game was their third walk-off victory of the year and the first at home since April 12 against the Houston Astros.

On Tuesday, June 5 the Twins play a double-header hosting the Chicago White Sox.

