Eating When My Dad Was A Kid
My dad grew up on a farm in Northeastern Iowa. Not to be trite, but life was indeed a lot simpler back then.
Food has always been a part of our culture, but when did it get so complicated? My dad recently sent me this email with some real food for thought. Yeah...I went there.
- Pasta had not been invented. It was macaroni or spaghetti.
- Taco? Never saw one till I was 15.
- Pizza? Sounds like a leaning tower somewhere.
- Bananas and oranges only appeared at Christmas time.
- All chips were plain.
- Oil was for lubricating, fat was for cooking .
- Cubed sugar was regarded as posh.
- Chickens didn't have fingers in those days.
- None of us had ever heard of yogurt.
- Healthy food consisted of anything edible!
- Cooking outside was called camping.
- 'Kebab' was not even a word, never mind a food.
- Sugar enjoyed a good press in those days, and was regarded as being white gold.
- Pineapples came in chunks or were round with a hole in the middle, in a tin;
- We had only ever seen a picture of a real one.
- Water came out of the tap. If someone had suggested bottling it and charging more than gasoline for it, they would have become a laughing stock.
- There were three things that we never ever had on/at our table in the fifties: elbows, hats and cell phones!
- And ... there were always two choices for each meal, "Take it" or "Leave it”
