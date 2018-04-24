Hey Sioux Falls friends! Please go to Cowboy Chicken today for lunch, dinner, and an in between snack!

Today (Tuesday April, 24) they are donating 25% of the entire day’s food and beverage sales to Sanford Children's Miracle Network. That could be HUGE amount of money to help kids dealing with all sorts of tough issues! All you have to do is go eat! They are located at 2700 W 41st St. here in Sioux Falls.

Cowboy Chicken is a long-running, counter-serve chain serving wood-fired rotisserie chicken, tacos, enchiladas & sides.

Sanford Children’s Hospital, the region’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, joined Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 1986, making it the exclusive Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in eastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa and northern Nebraska.

Anthony wright/Results Radio

As always, 100% of funds raised here stay here to help kids in our region. For more information about Children’s Miracle Network at Sanford Children’s in Sioux Falls, please don’t hesitate to contact Erin Rohrer Sanderson / Development Manager (605) 312-6753 erin.rohrer@sanfordhealth.org.

