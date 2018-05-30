Moms everywhere have cute little crafts that their little ones made in school for Mother's Day. Like flowers shaped from little handprints, footprints ... or maybe even bottle tops. Or something involving their child's name and pipe cleaners.

But what about dads? Do they lose out because most schools are out for the summer by the time Father's Day rolls around? You probably can't just cross out Mom and replace it with Dad on the exact same craft, right?

Here are five easy ideas for little hands if you want to make sure fathers get similar crafty keepsakes:

1) "Best Dad I Ever Saw" Magnet. A cute pun—and it can be adapted for various ages or turned into a card. Click here for instructions.

2) "I'm nuts about my dad" frame. Another pun! Click here for instructions.

freekidscrafts.com

3) I love you thiiiiiiiiiiiiiis much hand cutout craft. Here are step-by-step instructions from A Day In My Life blog.

4) "Monster" trail mix. If craft time is, ahem, truly overrun by little monsters, this idea comes with a really easy printable from the Lil' Luna blog.

lilluna.com

5) More handprints! Like, "You're the best dad, hands down!" from Jillian Leslie at the Catch My Party blog. Of course she has a free printable!

catchmyparty.com