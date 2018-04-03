Easter Greetings with Invitation to Celebrate

It's been said that no one can argue with your story. The season of Easter is part of my story so I share with you a traditional Easter greeting.

“Christ is risen! He is risen indeed! Alleluia!”

Many truly understand the significance of this exclamation. Others reject it. Some wonder if it’s true.

All I can say is that the Holy Spirit has led me to the truth of Jesus’ death and resurrection. It’s not something I can say I did on my own. My mother and father brought me to the waters of baptism and the Lord called my name.

Since then I have tried to heed the call of the Savior, “Follow me.” I can’t say I have done so perfectly.

Precisely why I need a Savior. However this gift is not exclusively mine.

All mankind has access to this gift. To borrow from the Casting Crowns song, “Hallelujah”: “Every saint and every scoffer, every prince and every pauper,” was reconciled of sin through the crucifixion of Christ. Every single human that has breathed life and even those unborn. For you.

The promise of eternal communion with Christ your Savior and God your creator is waiting at the end of your life for those who believe.

The gulf is wide for unbelievers. One that cannot be crossed unless you submit to Christ. He is calling. “Follow me.”

