East Side Buffalo Wild Wings Opening Monday

If you've spent anytime on the east side of Sioux Falls you know that the Dawley Farm shopping area is exploding. Buildings are growing out of the ground all the time. Plus Arrowhead Parkway is getting an improvement this year, and next year Veterans Parkway will get connected to I-90.

One place that has been in the works for a while, and a consent topic of east side conversation, will finally be opening its doors next week. Siouxfalls.business reports that on Monday (April 23) Buffalo Wind Wings will open its third Sioux Falls location at Dawley Farm Village. The restaurant is located east across from the Petsmart.

Now people on the growing east side of Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities will have another sit down-type eating option, along with a new sports bar, right there close to all the shopping at Dawley Farm.

The Dawley Farm Village development features several commercial complexes, along with Burlington, Target, and the Century East At Dawley Farm theater. Menards and Walmart are also near Dawley Farm along Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls.

Source: SiouxFalls.Business

