Early Voting Underway for Sioux Falls Mayor Race

Over thirty two thousand Sioux Falls residents cast ballots in the municipal elections on Tuesday April 10. Six candidates were on the ballot for the office of mayor.

Of those six, two received the most votes and are vying for the job in a runoff election on Tuesday May 1. Jolene Loetscher and Paul TenHaken will be on the runoff ballot.

Citizens of Sioux Falls can cast their ballots early starting today (Tuesday March 24). Even if you didn't vote in the first election, you can still make your voice heard.

In-person absentee voting will be held at the Minnehaha County Auditor’s office...through Friday, April 27, as well as Monday, April 30, during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). All Sioux Falls voters, whether residing in Lincoln or Minnehaha County, may vote in-person. Because of the overlap with primary absentee voting, there will not be Saturday absentee voting for the City Runoff Election.

Be sure to bring a photo ID.

The polls for the May 1 election will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

See Also: