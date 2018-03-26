Early Voting Now Underway in Sioux Falls

If for some reason you're not going to be in town to cast your ballot Tuesday April 10 in the city municipal and school board election, absentee voting is now available. The deadline to absentee vote in person is Monday April 9

There are basically two ways to vote absentee, either by mail or in person. To vote by mail you’ll need to print an absentee ballot application and mail it to either the Minnehaha or Lincoln County Auditor.

If you’re looking to absentee vote in person, you can do that by going to the Minnehaha County Auditor’s office. You will need to bring along a photo ID. If you have any other questions about absentee voting, go to the City Clerk's website for more information.

On Tuesday April 10, the day of the election, the polls will open at 7:00 AM and close at 7:00 PM. Should a municipal runoff election need to be held, that will take place on Tuesday May 1, again, with the polls open from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM.

Source: Sioux Falls Office of City Clerk

