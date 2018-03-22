Early Voting for Sioux Falls Election Starts March 26

Election season is underway in Sioux Falls. We have another opportunity to make our voices heard in the upcoming combined Sioux Falls' municipal and school board election. We'll be electing a new mayor and voting for city council and school board members.

To vote you must be registered. The deadline to be registered for this election is Monday, March 26. Go here to register and to double-check that you are still registered.

The election is on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, but you can cast your ballot early starting Monday, March 26. You can do this with an absentee ballot.

Any registered Sioux Falls voter may vote by absentee ballot. Voters do not need to provide a reason in order to absentee vote. Absentee ballots are available 15 days prior to the Sioux Falls Regular Municipal Election and seven (7) days prior to the Sioux Falls Municipal Runoff Election.

All registered Sioux Falls voters can vote by mail or in person at the office of the County Auditor for Minnehaha County. That's in the Minnehaha County Administration Building (the building where you get your car licensed) in Sioux Falls at 415 N Dakota Ave.

Bring a valid photo ID.

If a voter does not have a photo ID, they must be given the option to sign a personal identification affidavit and vote a regular ballot.

To vote by mail follow these instructions:

Download and print an Absentee Ballot Application and submit/mail your original, signed application to your county auditor. If you’ll be requesting an mail-in absentee ballot for the April 10, 2018, election be sure to check “Municipal” in section 4 of the Absentee Ballot Application Form; for a May 1, 2018, runoff election mail-in absentee ballot be sure to check “Any Other”in section 4 of the absentee ballot application.

Lincoln County Minnehaha County

104 N. Main, Ste 110 415 N. Dakota Ave.

Canton SD, 57013-1703 Sioux Falls, SD 57104-2465

(605) 764-2581 (605) 367-4220

auditor@lincolncountysd.org blitz@minnehahacounty.org

