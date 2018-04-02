UPDATE: The Associated Press is reporting that the the man killed in the early Sunday morning accident was University of Sioux Falls junior wide receiver Courtney Beane.

"Head football coach Jon Anderson says junior wide receiver Courtney Beane was killed in the crash Sunday morning in Sioux Falls. Junior defensive end Jared Brito was seriously injured. Anderson says team members are distraught and are praying for Jared's recovery. The coach says Beane was part of the 2018 recruiting class and quickly found his place in the football program."

A car accident early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a Sioux Falls motorist.

KDLT News is reporting, that a man died around 2:30 on Sunday, (April 1) near 49th Street and Kiwanis Ave in Sioux Falls. According to KDLT News, the vehicle the victim was driving was traveling east down 49th Street when it lost control and hit a pedestrian guard rail on the northwest end of a bridge. Police told KDLT the car then traveled down an embankment of a flood control levee and ultimately came to a stop near the bike path under the 49th Street bridge.

There was a passenger inside the car with the victim at the time of the accident. According to KDLT, authorities found that person lying next to the car. The passenger was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

KDLT reports the accident is still under investigation at this time.

Source: KDLT TV