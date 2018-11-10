An early injury actually turned out to be an opportune moment for the Sioux Falls Skyforce to showcase their deep bench and remain undefeated by vanquishing the Wisconsin Herd 123-105 on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon .

Wisconsin (1-2) claimed the advantage midway through the first quarter by a single point before a 15-2 stretch by the hosts swung the tide for the rest of the contest. Sioux Falls (5-0) continued to build their lead until the Herd mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter that sliced the deficit to nine, but could come no closer.

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith says the team showed defensive intensity from the opening tip and everyone contributed.

“You take away their points off turnovers, I thought we defended really well. They made some tough shots and we did some really good stuff early and Rodney Purvis was awesome. Our whole bench was great again.

Skyforce Guard Rodney Purvis had to step in when Charles Cooke III was injured 90 seconds into the game and made an immediate impact.

“Being able to come off the bench and bring some energy give my teammates a boost is my job. I’m always mentally ready to contribute anyway I can.”

Purvis hit six from long distance in the first half and scored 28 overall with 8 assists and 7 rebounds to lead the ‘Force to the win. Yante Maten (21 points, 10 rebounds), Briante Weber (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Raphiael Putney (18 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles in the effort. Rookie Trevon Duval led the Herd with 17 points followed by Travis Trice II with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Sioux Falls will get back to work Monday with a road swing that starts in Salt Lake City. The next Wisconsin outing will be a home date Wednesday date with Fort Wayne.