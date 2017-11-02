Early Bird Registration Opens for Pheasant Fest in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is host to the next National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic 2018, the largest tradeshow and convention for hunters, landowners, dog trainers, and conservationists in the country. Early bird sales for the event will save you $10.

Full registration includes all speaking engagements and displays, beer tasting event and the annual banquet. Purchases are also available for individual days and events.

Dates are February 16, 17 and 18 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Early Bird Registration now available through December 1st.