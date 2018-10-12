EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are finally starting to play like a defending Super Bowl champion.

It took six games, but they sent a clear message to the rest of the NFL that they are going to make another run if their game against the New York Giants on Thursday night was a sign of things to come.

The Eagles (3-3) played fast, Carson Wentz spread the ball around and the defense — particularly the front four — made life miserable for Eli Manning and the Giants in a 34-13 win that enabled Philadelphia to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2016.

The Eagles beat the Giants for the fourth straight time.

The win put the Eagles into a first-place tie with Washington (2-2) in the NFC East with Dallas (2-3) a half game back. The Giants (1-5) are fading fast.

After last week’s last-second loss against Carolina, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he was “done” talking about Odell Beckham Jr. and his critical comments about the team.

Six games into his first season, Shurmur still can’t shake the OBJ questions. It’s talk of a postseason push that’s gone silent.

The Giants are 1-5 and in last place in the NFC East after Thursday’s loss.

