Eagles’ Fans Come Through Big Time For South Dakota School

It seems like an odd combination - The Eagles, a South Dakota elementary school, and ukuleles - but thanks to the power of the internet, some kids in the Mount Rushmore State have some new musical instruments in their hands.

According to the Aberdeen American News, Warner Elementary School teacher Jennifer Barkmeier, in search of some money to buy ukuleles for her music students, turned to the fundraising website DonorsChoose.org.

Up stepped a group of Eagles' fans from Texas, who donate annually to causes they say exemplify the band's spirit while promoting music education. Now, thanks to their generosity, students in Warner now have 17 new ukuleles to play.

The history of the ukulele dates back to the 1800's on the islands of Hawaii, where the instrument was created as an adaptation of the Portuguese machete, a small guitar-like instrument, which was introduced to Hawaii by Portuguese immigrants.