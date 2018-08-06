DUI Crash: Sip-N-Cycle Riders Seriously Injured in Sioux Falls

A festive atmosphere on a summer weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls quickly turned to horror as a driver veered out of his lane and into oncoming traffic, crashing into one of the Sip-N-Cycle vehicles. The collision took place Saturday (August 4) night.

The accident took place near West 4th Street and North Main Avenue in the downtown core. Multiple injuries were reported, some serious, but none were considered life-threatening. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Paramedics Plus, and Sioux Falls Police were on the scene.

"It was determined a vehicle traveling southbound crossed over the lane markings and collided with an occupied Sip-N-Cycle traveling northbound," said Sergeant T. Schmitz. "Several injured parties were transported via ambulance, medical staff advised their injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening."

The driver, 25-year-old Justin Rabago, has been charged with his third DUI and is also facing charges of vehicular battery, driving without a driver's license, and no insurance.