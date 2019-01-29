Due to Arctic Blast, SAM Offering Free Bus Rides through Thursday

I have lived in Sioux Falls for a number of years, and lord knows it can get really cold in this part of the country come January and February. But honestly, I don't ever remember it being quite as cold as it's projected to be today and Wednesday.

10 to 20 below zero high temperatures, coupled with 50 degree below wind chills are absolutely insane! There is no reason it should ever get this cold, and there is no reason why anyone should ever be out walking around for any length of time in this arctic deep freeze.

The folks at Sioux Area Metro realize that and are the latest people to run to the rescue of the residents of the Sioux Empire that don't have a means of transportation during these dangerously cold temperatures.

KSFY TV is reporting that now through Thursday, (January 31) the City of Sioux Falls is offering free bus rides to those who need them on the Sioux Area Metro fixed bus routes.

The mission of Sioux Area Metro is to have a positive social and economic impact on the community by providing safe and reliable transportation.

A BIG thank you to the gang at SAM for this kind gesture in helping to keep our residents safe and warm over the next couple of days.

You can see the Sioux Falls bus route schedule here .

Source: KSFY TV