Ducks Unlimited Banquet This Weekend

Calling all hunters, sportsman and outdoors enthusiasts. What do you do when it's too cold to participate in your sport? Simple, you support it.

This Saturday, February 2 the annual Lake Alvin Ducks Unlimited Dinner will be held at the Meadow Barn at Country Orchards. Doors open at 5:00 PM.

More than not if you've attended similar events in the past you probably have walked away with a commemorative item purchased on the silent auction. Or were high bidder on the live auction. This year there will be several items you can add to your collection.

And the evening will include a prime rib dinner. All for $40 per person. For tickets call 605.940.2319.

Support the outdoors and Ducks Unlimited.