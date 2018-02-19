DSU Holding Super Smash Bros Tournament in Sioux Falls

Faculty and students of Dakota State University's (DSU) computer game design program will be hosting a Super Smash Brothers tournament in Sioux Falls on Saturday (February 24).

“We say it’s the toughest major you’ll ever love,” Dr. Steven Graham, associate professor of computer game design at DSU says of the program. It's the only bachelor of science game design program in the state, and one of only a few in the Upper Midwest.

Saturday's tournament is a way to introduce the program to people interested in games or game design. Graduates of the 10 year-old program are employed around the nation in a variety of industries. Dr. Graham says that it's not just about entertainment, adding that there's lots of applications for games, like simulations, training, marketing, and education.

The tournament is free and open to all. It's being held at Game Chest, on Phillips Ave in downtown Sioux Falls, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, February 24. The DSU E-Sports Club is also assisting with the tournament; Sharma is president of the club. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own controllers.

For more information about the tournament or the DSU computer game design program, contact Graham at steve.graham@dsu.edu