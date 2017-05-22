In the end it was a heaping dose of good fortune that no one was injured when a stray bullet struck a house Friday night in Sioux Falls .

A woman heard the loud noise on Friday night around 10:00 PM in the 2700 block of East 52nd Street. The result was a debris field in the woman’s living room. Police Officer Sam Clemens describes the elements of the case.

“The guy was inside his garage cleaning his .45 caliber handgun (which) slipped. When he went to grab it, he pulled the trigger. The round went through the window from his garage and passed through the wall of the neighbor’s house.”

Clemens says if it had been a normal Friday night, the end result could have been devastating.

“Her husband was gone and where he usually sits that’s right in front of where the bullet entered their home. The path of that bullet could have went to her chair where she normally sits. We’re really fortunate that she happened to be on the floor at the time and was not injured.”

Police charged Kim Eugene Sigler with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. At the time Sigler registered a .10 blood alcohol level.

