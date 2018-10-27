Drug Disposal, National Take Back Day

Very similar to the event that occurred earlier this year the public can take this opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and drawers and purge old and unused drugs. Today is National Take Back Day.

You can get rid of unneeded prescription drugs on Saturday, October 27 as law enforcement agencies across the country participate in the program.

This past April the program was extremely successful:

Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,683

Total Collection Sites: 5,842

Total Weight Collected: 949,046 lbs. (474.5 Tons)

This weekend, more than 5,400 collection sites will be available across the country for National Drug Take Back Day.

The Sioux Falls Police Department has a drop box in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center for people to discard their unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

When you have prescription drugs to discard don't flush them down the toilet just because it's convenient. This poses a potential safety and health hazard. Be responsible.

To learn more about disposal locations visit Take Back Day .