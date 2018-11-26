Drug Charges against Large Group Mounts with Alleged Traffickers

Efforts by several agencies continue the push to wipe out the drug situation across the rejoin and with the recent arrests, indictments, and sentences against 19 alleged drug traffickers the opioid epidemic in South Dakota has taken a major step in fighting crime in our state.

According to KSFY TV the United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced the results of the six-week effort on Monday, November 26. Parsons says the Department of Justice is dedicating "tremendous resources" to combat the opioid crisis, which resulted in more than 70,000 fatal overdoses in the United States in 2017.

Since October of this year, 18 suspects prosecuted since the beginning of October.

KSFY TV with permission

KSFY reports that federal authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating another wanted for allegedly selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a person in Sioux Falls. He is 57-year old Michael Wayne Cooper who was indicted earlier this month, according to Parsons.

Investigators say Cooper is still at large and is actively sought by federal authorities. He was last known to reside in Sioux Falls but has strong ties to the Chicago area, as well as Louisiana.

Anyone with information about Cooper’s whereabouts can contact the U.S. Marshal Service at (605) 330-4356 or by email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.