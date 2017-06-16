Drought conditions in South Dakota haven't changed much over the past week. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows about 80 percent of the state being either abnormally dry or in some stage of drought.

About 13 percent of the state is in severe drought. North central South Dakota is in that status.

Much of the rest of the state's northern half is in moderate drought. There are no areas in the "extreme" or "exceptional" drought categories.

Areas not rated as being dry are most of eastern South Dakota, along with areas along the border in the southwest and south central parts of the state.

Drought conditions are harming crops and also have prompted many ranchers to sell off cattle.

