Drop Off Food and Hygiene Items to Help Lifescape Adults

A Sioux Falls financial institution is stepping in to fill the gap for adults at LifeScape in need of food and personal hygiene items. Recent assistance changes have resulted in the loss of $250,000 in food subsidies according to a statement from Lifescape.

Hygiene products and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any Service First FCU branch throughout the month of March.

Service First Federal Credit Union Vice President, Mark Sundvold has lead the charge to step in and help. “LifeScape makes it very easy for just about anyone to participate,” said Sundvold. “And Service First FCU is thankful for the opportunity to play a small part in the great work that they do.”

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, an opportunity to promote respect for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and bring awareness to the challenges they face.

Lifescape serves 2,500 children and adults with disabilities through programs in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and many communities and school districts throughout South Dakota.



