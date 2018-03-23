Driving Test Takes Serious Turn for the Worst

This is definitely not how you want your driver's test exam to go.

A 17-year-old Buffalo, Minnesota teen experienced a disastrous driving test exam on Wednesday, (March 21). KSFY TV is reporting the young girl accidentally crashed her vehicle into the examination station right as the test got underway.

According to KSFY, the girl inadvertently put her 2014 Chevrolet Equinox in drive instead of reverse at the start of the exam, then stepped on the accelerator, causing her car to lurch forward, it jumped the curb, and ultimately plowed through the front of the driver's exam station in a strip mall. Can you say "Hello Prudential?"

KSFY reports the girl was fortunately not hurt in the accident. However, that was not the case for her car. The car sustained significant damage according to Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke. The driver's exam building didn't fare too well in the process either, the buildings brick wall, and glass windows received serious damage.

KSFY is also reporting the 60-year-old female driving instructor needed to be taken to a local hospital with noncritical injuries.

I'm going out on a limb here, but I'm thinking the 17-year-old driver probably failed the test if I had to take a guess.

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: