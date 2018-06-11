Drivers Licensing Day of Dread Takes Surprising Turn

I get a little nervous at places like this. It reminds me of school. Follow the rules and nobody gets hurt. Thing is, I don't follow rules, much. Ever. I don't fill out forms properly most of the time. And I don't like the butt whipping *&^% chewing I normally get when I don't.

I give Angie at the South Dakota Driver Licensing Office in Sioux Falls an A. She helped me with a couple of things on my form I had messed up. I'm still a Republican and still eligible to vote thanks to Angie. You may not know this, but Angie is an excellent photographer. Last time I renewed, I had to take my own photo. For 4 years I've been embarrassed to show my license. I looked confused and awful in my previous photo. Angie nailed it. First time. I look slim and athletic and awake on my new photo.

Then Angie said, I just need your signature. I noticed that a fellow named Duane had used a ball point pen on the 'reader' I was about to sign. I mentioned it and Angie said, Duane, you had one job to do to day and you failed. I'm sure Duane is a fine fellow and worked right through his miscue just before I showed up. But I liked her sense of humor.

I mentioned that I got in much quicker than I thought I might. She quipped, don't advertise that! Then she asked me where I worked, so I told her. Brian in the booth next to Angie said, That's JD Collins. I said Yep. We exchanged pleasantries and I asked If I could get a photo with them. They agreed!

Bottom line. A day I looked forward to with dread, turned out to be quite nice. Thanks to Angie and Brian at the South Dakota Drivers License shop in Sioux Falls.