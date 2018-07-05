Drivers Busted In Harrisburg Saturation Patrol
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office conducted a saturation patrol on the 4th of July. They had received multiple complaints about drivers running the stop sign at Augustana Avenue and Laura Street in Harrisburg.
The saturation patrol netted 3 citations and 2 warnings and the Deputy observed that several vehicles abruptly stopped at the last minute when the saw a patrol car was sitting there.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's office reminds citizens that all vehicles must come to a COMPLETE stop at stop signs. Rolling stops DO NOT count as a stop. The fine amount for this violation is $120.
And just for your information they also sited the locat statute 32-29-2.1, Action required at stop sign;:
Unless directed to proceed by a police officer or traffic control signal, every driver of a vehicle approaching a stop intersection indicated by a stop sign shall come to a full stop at a clearly marked stop line, but if none, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if none, then at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering the intersection. After having stopped, the driver shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle which has entered or is approaching the intersection from another highway and may not proceed into the intersection until certain that such intersecting roadway is free from oncoming traffic which may affect safe passage. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor.