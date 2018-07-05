Drivers Busted In Harrisburg Saturation Patrol

Unless directed to proceed by a police officer or traffic control signal, every driver of a vehicle approaching a stop intersection indicated by a stop sign shall come to a full stop at a clearly marked stop line, but if none, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if none, then at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering the intersection. After having stopped, the driver shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle which has entered or is approaching the intersection from another highway and may not proceed into the intersection until certain that such intersecting roadway is free from oncoming traffic which may affect safe passage. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor.