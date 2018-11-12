Driver Seriously Injured in a One Vehicle Accident East of Baltic

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, a car accident occurred east of Baltic Sunday night, resulting in the driver being seriously injured.

The accident involved a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 479th Avenue and 250th Street, or approximately five miles east of Baltic.

Authorities were called to the scene at around 7:15 PM Sunday evening and found the driver of the car had been ejected from the vehicle.

According to the country sheriff's office, the driver was the only person in the vehicle, lost control while driving and went into the ditch, resulting in the vehicle rolling several times. The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital and sustained serious injuries.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash. The name, age, and gender of the driver have not yet been released.

Source: Argus Leader, KSFY