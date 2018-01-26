Driver Crashes into House, Leaves Bloody Trail While Running Away

Ben Davis/Mix 97-3

A suspect who crashed into a Sioux Falls residence was seen fleeing from the scene at 2:00 AM Friday (January 25) leaving a trail of blood along the way.

The vehicle was estimated to be travelling at a high rate of speed on South Sertoma Avenue by another motorist who witnessed the crash, according to KDLT news. 

Police located the blood left on the scene and were following the trail as they searched the area neighborhood for the suspect.

According to a statement from Sergeant Martin Hoffman, the vehicle also struck a light pole, continued on a driveway and then struck the residence.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

