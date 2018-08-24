Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Tonight in Sioux Falls

You often hear the promos on our radio station about saturation patrols.

Sioux Falls police will have 13 extra officers on the streets tonight to crack down on drunk drivers.

KSFY TV reports that the city of Sioux Falls receives a grant from the Department of Highway Safety to increase patrols several nights a year.

So tonight with the start of high school football you better behave. Or else!

According to KSFY officers say increased patrols are more successful than checkpoints in arresting drunk drivers.

See Also: