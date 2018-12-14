Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Begins

Would you say that drunk driving is an epidemic? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it is. And for the rest of December, you will see an increase in police patrols on South Dakota roads.

@siouxfallspd

The Sioux Falls Police Department in conjunction with the NHTSA will have extra officers out for the nationwide mobilization effort "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign for the rest of this month. The campaign runs Dec 14-31.

There's nothing wrong with enjoying a night out with friends but we need to be responsible. Both for ourselves and for others. Those who came to the party with you. Or the one who that decides to be the driver.

At buzzdriving.org you will learn that when you’ve been drinking you may think you’re probably okay to drive but alcohol can affect your judgment. If you have to ask, “Am I okay to drive?” then you already have your answer. Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.

Have fun. Get home alive. If you plan on driving don't let alcohol ruin your party.