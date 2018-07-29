Drive Out Domestic Violence With Children’s Inn

Everyone deserves to feel safe. In the above video Stacy from Children's Inn talks about how we can make a difference in our community.

The goal is to create social change and educate people about domestic violence, child abuse, and neglect.

You can be a social ambassador by liking their Facebook page , and using their Facebook frame.

There is also a toolkit available on their website on ways we you can be a social ambassador.

There is also an opportunity to donate on the website directly, or you can text to donate.

To do the text to donate option, just text the word Hope to the number 80100, and you can donate $5 on your next phone bill the following month.

If you or someone you know is in a situation, and needs help you can reach out to Children's Inn on their Facebook page .

You can also call Children's Inn them for help at 605-338-4880.

There are opportunities for the victims of domestic violence, and also for the abusers to get the needed help as well.

