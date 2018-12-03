Drinking Beer and Singing Christmas Carols at the Same Time? Cool!

Addie and Kali from The Event Company are out with this week's edition of 'What's Happening' - and they've found some FUN stuff for you and me to do. For more information on any of the events listed, just click on the corresponding Facebook link.

'A Christmas Carol', Thursday, December 6 through Sunday, December 9 , Sioux Empire Community Theatre, Sioux Falls

Nothing says Christmas quite like watching the infamous A Christmas Carol. The Sioux Empire Community Theatre is presenting A Christmas Carol this holiday season. Tickets are just $30 and it is a great way to support the arts and the great local actors of the Sioux Falls area. https://www.facebook.com/events/497232374075625/?event_time_id=497232390742290

'Cake, Sip & Create', Thursday, December 6 , 6:30 PM, Blue Haven Barn & Gardens, Sioux Falls

Grab your gal pals and come out to the barn for an evening of holiday fun. This holiday cake and wine class is an event created for you to get together with friends and get you in the holiday spirit. We will show you how to create a vanilla bean cake decorated in a holiday theme that you will be able to take with you to give to a friend or take home to share and show off to your family. There will be trivia, prizes, music, and fun. https://www.facebook.com/events/248781252470174/

'Beer & Carols', Thursday, December 6, 7:00 PM, Remedy Brewing Company, Sioux Falls

Beer and Carols is back. Join us for a night of jubilant singing to get you in the Christmas Spirit. All are welcome and no singing experience is required. Come early to grab a spot as they do fill up fast. https://www.facebook.com/events/275018803147148/

'605 Made Holiday Market', Saturday, December 8 , 10:00 AM, Cherapa Place, Sioux Falls

Rescheduled due to Saturday’s weather. You won’t want to miss this day of holiday shopping. The underground parking garage of Cherapa Place is turned into a holiday pop-up shop of locally made merchandise. There will be a huge selection of vendors for you to choose from. https://www.facebook.com/events/259747137876782/

' 4th Annual International Chef Cook-Off', Saturday, December 8 , 5:00 PM, Multi-Cultural Center, Sioux Falls

Fourteen local Celebrity Chefs will be cooking food from around the world. Some include chefs from local restaurants and some are prominent leaders in the business community. Come and taste their international creations. Costs are $30 for single tickets, $50 for a couple and $200 for a table of eight. https://www.facebook.com/events/332597277473122/

'Santa Day', Sunday, December 9 , 2:00 PM, The Canton Barn, Canton

Santa Day is being held at The Canton Barn to celebrate the holiday season. Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance, along with cookies, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, and sing-alongs. They will also be accepting gift or cash donations for the Toys for Canton Area Tots. https://www.facebook.com/events/253581975487029/

