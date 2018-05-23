Tomi Lahren grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota and is now a controversial FOX News contributor. The Blast is reporting that Lahren was out to brunch at the Union Restaurant in Minneapolis on Saturday when she got into a heated discussion with another patron.

Apparently, Lahren and her mother were leaving the restaurant when they confronted a woman at a table. As they were leaning over the table the woman threw a glass of water at Lahren.

A bouncer from the restaurant got in between Lahren and the folks at the table and told Lahren that he wanted to separate them.

The Blast wrote "when Lahren got up to leave the restaurant, a woman sitting at Madison’s table threw a glass of water on the conservative mouthpiece. Madison claims that 'literally the entire restaurant started cheering.'"

Word is that as Lahren and her mother stormed out, the restaurant erupted in applause.

In the video below you can see some of the confrontation. *Warning Language*

