Downtown Sioux Falls has another dining option, but it's more than a restaurant. Myers' Deli & More is open at 221 S. Phillips Avenue in the Carpenter Building. It's the former location of Keller's Green Grocery which closed last year.

Myers' Deli & More not only features sandwiches layered with fresh sliced meats and cheeses, but you can pick up some local beer and local dairy products too. They carry milk, cheese and ice cream from Stensland Family Farms and craft beers from local breweries. Myers' Deli also has a soup and salad bar and a deli with fresh meats and cheeses.

Some of the items you'll find on their menu include The Comedian sandwich made with prime rib, turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, mustard and aioli. Hungry yet?

Hungry for a good dog? The Coney Island dog is a beef hotdog topped with chili and pickled onion relish. The Street brat looks tasty too with bacon kraut and whiskey mustard topping a beer brat.

Myers' Deli & More also serves salads, wraps and several homemade side items like potato salad, coleslaw and macaroni salad.

This spring and summer, Myers' Deli & More will be a go-to place before Moonlight Movies or the Downtown Block Parties or after you've browsed the Farmers' Market.

