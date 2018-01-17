The Downtown Burger Battle is on and if you haven't tried any of those delicious creations yet, Downtown Winter Crazy Days could be the perfect opportunity. This Friday and Saturday, January 19 and 20 from 9 AM to 9 PM you can shop until you drop looking for those great after-holidays buys.

Take a break from your shopping frenzy for some great music at the Old Courthouse Museum Winter Concert series, from Noon to 1 PM on Friday. Or if murder is more your style, participate in the Interactive Murder Mystery at the Pettigrew Museum from 6 to 9 PM on Friday, January 19.

On Saturday, January 20, activities range from cooking classes for kids at Plum's Cooking Company to Baby and Family Storytimes at the Siouxland Libraries to beading classes at Bead Co.

These activities are in addition to Sculpture Walk, all the activities always going on at the Pavilion and more! So put on your comfy shoes and stretchy pants for a whirlwind shopping, eating, learning experience in downtown Sioux Falls.

