Downtown Sioux Falls Pairs Artists, Wine and Businesses For May First Friday
Downtown Sioux Falls has paired artists, businesses and wine for their May First Friday event. From macrame, sculpting, singers, cake decorators and painters, each of the twenty nine participating business has opened their space to be a venue for an artisan on Friday (May 4) from 5:00 to 9:00 PM.
"Forbes Magazine profiled Sioux Falls as the cultural center of the region and Downtown is at the core," said Jeff Hanson, SculptureWalk Ambassador. "With SculptureWalk as the largest annual exhibit of public sculpture in the country being installed on Saturday and the host of other arts and cultural activities happening Downtown, this weekend is a great example of everything Downtown has to offer and we should count ourselves as very fortunate to live, work and play in Sioux Falls."
Viewing the artists as they create and showcase their work is free of charge. Wine sampling is available at most businesses by the glass for five dollars or a wristband for all venues for twenty dollars.
Pick your artist, the business venue and enjoy!
605 Made Market: 100 S Phillips Avenue (Bank Atrium)
Bryghton Edberg - Macrame
8th & RR Center: 401 East 8th Street
Dylan Jacobson - Comic Book Artist
Acorn 19/Bead Co.: 319 South Phillips Avenue
Various Artists - Metal Stamping
Atoley Salon: 317 South Phillips Avenue
Hannah Wendt - Mixed Media
Atoley Spa: 317 South Phillips Avenue
Elizabeth Zokaites - Painter
CH Patisserie: 309 South Phillips Avenue
Teresa Lane - Yarn Spinning
Chelsea's Boutique: 220 South Phillips Avenue
Elisabeth Hunstad - Singer/Songwriter
Coffea Roasterie: 200 South Phillips Avenue
Ajla Sundstrom - Photographer
Conversation Piece: 301 South Minnesota Avenue
Patience Pickner - Floral Creations
Creative Spirits: 224 South Main Avenue
Various Artists - Paint and Sip
Great Outdoor Store: 201 East 10th Street
Jenn Kruger - Mixed Media
Half Baked: 120 South Phillips Avenue
Michael B. Martinez III - Comic Book Artist
JLG Architects: 232 South Main Avenue
Roger Ellingson - Painter
Luca's Boutique: 401 East 8th Street
Daya Thorin - Painter
Nyberg's Ace: 200 East 12th Street
Joe Fischer - Wood Working
Plum's Cooking Co.: 401 East 8th Street
Brenda Nesseim - Baker/Cake Decorator
Rehfeld's Art and Framing: 210 South Phillips Avenue
Stephen Randall - Painter
Rug & Relic: 401 East 8th Street
Steve Bormes - Found Object Sculptor
Say Anything Jewelry: 225 South Phillips Avenue
Michael Swenson - Wood Working
Scratchpad Tees: 218 South Phillips Avenue
Jess Miller Johnson - Painter
Simply Perfect: 401 East 8th Street
Jordan Thornton - Painter/Mixed Media
Sioux Falls Design Center: 108 West 11th Street
Kristine Reiner - Painter/Mixed Media
State Theatre: 316 South Phillips Avenue
Kathy Smith - Painter
Sticks and Steel: 401 East 8th Street,
Carly Ludwig - Painter/Mixed Media
Stockyards Ag Experience: 309 East Park Drive
Jessica Johnson - Painter
TH Grey & Shop Dog Boutique: 330 South Phillips Avenue
Brit Gaster - Painter
Urban Archaeology: 126 South Phillips Avenue
Elizabeth Munger - Printer/Mixed Media
WoodGrain Brewing Co.: 101 South Phillips Avenue,
Miki D1z - Chalk Art
Young and Richard's: 222 South Phillips Avenue
Melisa Goss - Photographer
The first Friday of every month is set aside for various events, with the summer months including a block party and live music at 8th and Railroad. First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls injects a whole new level of activity in the city core.
See Also: