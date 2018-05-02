Downtown Sioux Falls has paired artists, businesses and wine for their May First Friday event. From macrame, sculpting, singers, cake decorators and painters, each of the twenty nine participating business has opened their space to be a venue for an artisan on Friday (May 4) from 5:00 to 9:00 PM.

"Forbes Magazine profiled Sioux Falls as the cultural center of the region and Downtown is at the core," said Jeff Hanson, SculptureWalk Ambassador. "With SculptureWalk as the largest annual exhibit of public sculpture in the country being installed on Saturday and the host of other arts and cultural activities happening Downtown, this weekend is a great example of everything Downtown has to offer and we should count ourselves as very fortunate to live, work and play in Sioux Falls."

Viewing the artists as they create and showcase their work is free of charge. Wine sampling is available at most businesses by the glass for five dollars or a wristband for all venues for twenty dollars.

Pick your artist, the business venue and enjoy!

605 Made Market: 100 S Phillips Avenue (Bank Atrium)

Bryghton Edberg - Macrame 8th & RR Center: 401 East 8th Street

Dylan Jacobson - Comic Book Artist Acorn 19/Bead Co.: 319 South Phillips Avenue

Various Artists - Metal Stamping Atoley Salon: 317 South Phillips Avenue

Hannah Wendt - Mixed Media Atoley Spa: 317 South Phillips Avenue

Elizabeth Zokaites - Painter CH Patisserie: 309 South Phillips Avenue

Teresa Lane - Yarn Spinning Chelsea's Boutique: 220 South Phillips Avenue

Elisabeth Hunstad - Singer/Songwriter Coffea Roasterie: 200 South Phillips Avenue

Ajla Sundstrom - Photographer Conversation Piece: 301 South Minnesota Avenue

Patience Pickner - Floral Creations Creative Spirits: 224 South Main Avenue

Various Artists - Paint and Sip Great Outdoor Store: 201 East 10th Street

Jenn Kruger - Mixed Media Half Baked: 120 South Phillips Avenue

Michael B. Martinez III - Comic Book Artist JLG Architects: 232 South Main Avenue

Roger Ellingson - Painter Luca's Boutique: 401 East 8th Street

Daya Thorin - Painter Nyberg's Ace: 200 East 12th Street

Joe Fischer - Wood Working Plum's Cooking Co.: 401 East 8th Street

Brenda Nesseim - Baker/Cake Decorator Rehfeld's Art and Framing: 210 South Phillips Avenue

Stephen Randall - Painter Rug & Relic: 401 East 8th Street

Steve Bormes - Found Object Sculptor Say Anything Jewelry: 225 South Phillips Avenue

Michael Swenson - Wood Working Scratchpad Tees: 218 South Phillips Avenue

Jess Miller Johnson - Painter Simply Perfect: 401 East 8th Street

Jordan Thornton - Painter/Mixed Media Sioux Falls Design Center: 108 West 11th Street

Kristine Reiner - Painter/Mixed Media State Theatre: 316 South Phillips Avenue

Kathy Smith - Painter Sticks and Steel: 401 East 8th Street,

Carly Ludwig - Painter/Mixed Media Stockyards Ag Experience: 309 East Park Drive

Jessica Johnson - Painter TH Grey & Shop Dog Boutique: 330 South Phillips Avenue

Brit Gaster - Painter Urban Archaeology: 126 South Phillips Avenue

Elizabeth Munger - Printer/Mixed Media WoodGrain Brewing Co.: 101 South Phillips Avenue,

Miki D1z - Chalk Art Young and Richard's: 222 South Phillips Avenue

Melisa Goss - Photographer

The first Friday of every month is set aside for various events, with the summer months including a block party and live music at 8th and Railroad. First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls injects a whole new level of activity in the city core.

See Also: