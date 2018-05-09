Downtown Sioux Falls Loft and Unique Space Tour

Have you ever thought of living right in downtown Sioux Falls? Here's your chance to check out some of the dwelling options.

Downtown Sioux Falls is bringing back the popular Downtown Loft Tour event this Saturday, May 12, from 10am-4pm.

Tickets are $5 and are available the day of the tour in the Shriver Square lobby at 230 South Phillips Avenue. Registration and ticket sales begin at 9:30am and conclude at 3pm. Kids 12 and under are free.

Nine downtown properties will show lofts and other unique spaces during Saturday's event. A map of tour locations will be provided at registration.

In addition to the tour, attendees can view the newly installed 2018 SculptureWalk art, enjoy the 11th annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, do some shopping at unique retail locations and at the Falls Park Farmers' Market, and grab a bite to eat at one of the world-class dining options in the downtown area.

Brienne Maner, DTSF Vice President says: "Start your Mother's Day weekend celebrations early with an evening jam-packed with unique activities, great food, and culture in downtown Sioux Falls"

There are plenty of free and convenient parking options available as well. Visit Sioux Falls Parking for more information.

